Ghana: First Lady Rallies Support for NPP to Continue Good Work

20 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has reiterated her commitment to the development of women and children in the country.

She has thus courted the support of traditional leaders particularly queen mothers to help extend the mandate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) come December 7 general elections to "continue the good works."

"The projects we have undertaken so far are for all Ghanaians; not NPP or NDC so, it is important that we are able to continue them to especially improve the well-being of women and children in this country."

Mrs Akufo-Addo made the statement when queen mothers from Dormaa East in the Bono Region and Ketu North in the Volta Region called on her at her Ridge office in Accra yesterday.

The call afforded the queen mothers the opportunity to formally introduce their respective associations to the First Lady while seeking her support in some developmental projects in their respective areas.

Led by the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Mama Setriakor I, President of the Ketu North Queen Mothers Association expressed admiration towards the various initiatives undertaken by the First Lady including the renovation of the Mother and Child Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, all aimed at improving maternal and child care.

According to her, the projects being embarked on by the First Lady are in line with the Associations vision for their catchment area particularly in empowering young girls to realize their full potential and reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

Mama Setriakor thus pleaded with the First Lady to extend support to the people of Ketu North by replicating projects like the "Free to Shine campaign", "Learning to Read, Reading to Learn" and "Infant Malaria Prevention programme" among others to the area.

"These are projects that are very dear to us and we know you feel the same and as such, we would like to extensively plead with you to give us your unwavering support in your best possible way to help our mission become a reality," she appealed.

On her part, Nana Akosua Afrakoma, Queenmother of Dormaa Akwamu who spoke on behalf of the Dormaa East Queen Mother Association sought Mrs Akufo-Addo's intervention in renovation the Dormaa maternity ward to reduce maternal deaths.

The First Lady in response to their petitions pledged to do all within her might to extend help to the communities to improve the life of women and children at large.

