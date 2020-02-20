Ghana: Let's Support Government Plans for Students in China

20 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
editorial

Today, we return to the controversial issue of evacuating Ghanaian students in Wuhan city of China, who are caught up in the lockdown imposed on the city due to the outbreak of the corona virus disease.

The last time we touched on this subject, we were dealing with the request by parents of the students to government to evacuate them.

Since then, some civil society groups and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) have joined the debate, some in favour of evacuation and others cautioning against it.

But the government in the clearest term yet has said that it has no immediate plans of evacuating the students from China.

This is inspite of the fact that about 200 students at the epicentre of the outbreak have expressed their desire to be immediately returned home to save them from the anguish and psychological trauma over fear of contracting the disease.

However, the government says it has not received the green light from the National Technical Coordinating Committee set up to access the country's preparedness to handle a possible outbreak.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the committee had advised that the evacuation "should be taken only as a measure of last resort."

She emphasised that government would continue to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of students through the provision of food and other supplies.

The statement made by the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister should give some comfort to those who are clamouring for the immediate evacuation of the students.

Indeed, the families of the students including politicians and some members of the public should be rest assured that the government is doing everything in its power to provide for the well-being of the students.

The Ghanaian Times share in the anxiety of both parents and students because of the fear of the unknown but we are comforted by the advice given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) against mass evacuation of citizens.

Thankfully, none of the students has the disease and, if we go strictly according to the safety regulations, they might not contract the disease.

What is important and necessary now is the cooperation of everybody to ensure that the measures taken by the government yields result.

We have heard that a group of parents have threatened legal action against the government if it failed to bring their children home.

We urge restraint as government has shown that it is truly working with the students in Wuhan to ensure their safety.

What is more, cartons of assorted Ghanaian food items had been dispatched to China and the Ghana Mission in China has been responding to the concerns of the students.

The government has shown a lot of goodwill and it is only fair for us to support it to deal with the situation in the best manner.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.