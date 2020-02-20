Ghana: MoH, GHS Provide Hotlines for Covid-2019 Enquiries

20 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced phone numbers: 0509497700 or 0558439868 as hotlines for enquiries on the coronavirus disease (COVID-2019).

The hotlines form part of efforts to make information on the disease readily available to the public.

The call centre which is hosted at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (formerly Ridge Hospital), has two dedicated lines operating 24 hours by well-trained health staff.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Unit of the two bodies, the centre would provide an opportunity for interaction with the trained health care operators.

It stated that the Service had also activated two dedicated lines for reporting of suspected cases as part of measures to reduce the spread of the disease.

Through these case management hotlines, a suspected case would be linked to the Rapid Response Team (RRT) so that a dedicated ambulance could be dispatched to pick the person to a treatment facility.

This would help to reduce re-infection by suspected cases travelling from their place of abode to a health facility to seek medical care.

The case management or surveillance hotlines are 0552222004 and 0552222005.

"As we strive to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens, we will entreat the general public to make good use of the hotlines by calling when necessary," the statement said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.