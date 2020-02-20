Ghana: MoH, GHS Provide Hotlines for Covid-2019 Enquiries

The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced phone numbers: 0509497700 or 0558439868 as hotlines for enquiries on the coronavirus disease (COVID-2019).

The hotlines form part of efforts to make information on the disease readily available to the public.

The call centre which is hosted at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (formerly Ridge Hospital), has two dedicated lines operating 24 hours by well-trained health staff.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Unit of the two bodies, the centre would provide an opportunity for interaction with the trained health care operators.

It stated that the Service had also activated two dedicated lines for reporting of suspected cases as part of measures to reduce the spread of the disease.

Through these case management hotlines, a suspected case would be linked to the Rapid Response Team (RRT) so that a dedicated ambulance could be dispatched to pick the person to a treatment facility.

This would help to reduce re-infection by suspected cases travelling from their place of abode to a health facility to seek medical care.

The case management or surveillance hotlines are 0552222004 and 0552222005.

"As we strive to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens, we will entreat the general public to make good use of the hotlines by calling when necessary," the statement said.