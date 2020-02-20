Nigeria: Burna Boy Loses Best International Act At 2020 Brit Awards

Grammy-nominated musician, Burna Boy, lost out on the much-coveted Best International Act at the 40th edition of the BRIT awards 2020 to American rapper, Tyler The Creator.
This may be hard on him after just losing another major international award. The singer, last month, was beaten to the award for Best World Music by Angelique Kidjo at the 2020 Oscars Grammy Awards.
The 2020 Brit Awards was held on 18 February 2020 at the O2 Arena in London. On 27 November 2019, Jack Whitehall was announced as the host for the third year running.
Nominations were led by British rapper of Nigerian descent, Dave, and singer, Lewis Capaldi.
As with previous years, the entire two-hour show was broadcast live on British TV and streamed globally on YouTube, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.
This year also saw a welcomed reduction in the number of celebrities and sports stars giving out awards, with a steady stream of music acts such as Niall Horan and Paloma Faith, instead, taking their place on the podium.
The British Phonographic Industry has also "revamped" the award categories for this year's ceremony.
Many award categories have been renamed and repealed, cutting down the number of awards from thirteen to nine. The Brit Awards will no longer be supporting fan voting and will aim to start "giving artists' complete artistic control over their performances".
Abolished categories
International Group Award
Best British Video Award
Outstanding Contribution to Music Award and
Global Success Award
Renamed categories
Best New Artist (previously British Breakthrough Act)
Rising Star Award (previously Critics’ Choice Award) and
Song of the Year (previously British Single of the Year)
Below is a full list of categories and winners (in bold) at the 2020 Brits Awards:
Best album
Dave – Psychodrama -Winner
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Best British female
Mabel -Winner
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Best British male
Stormzy-Winner
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Best British group
Foals-Winner
Bring Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Coldplay
Best new artist
Lewis Capaldi-Winner
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Aitch
Best song
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved-Winner
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy – Locationn
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Tom Walker – Just You And I
Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
International female
Billie Eilish-Winner
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International male
Tyler, The Creator-Winner
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Rising star award
Celeste-Winner
Joy Crookes
Beabadoobee