Nigeria: Burna Boy Loses Best International Act At 2020 Brit Awards

Burna Boy in his On The Low video

Grammy-nominated musician, Burna Boy, lost out on the much-coveted Best International Act at the 40th edition of the BRIT awards 2020 to American rapper, Tyler The Creator.

This may be hard on him after just losing another major international award. The singer, last month, was beaten to the award for Best World Music by Angelique Kidjo at the 2020 Oscars Grammy Awards.

The 2020 Brit Awards was held on 18 February 2020 at the O2 Arena in London. On 27 November 2019, Jack Whitehall was announced as the host for the third year running.

Nominations were led by British rapper of Nigerian descent, Dave, and singer, Lewis Capaldi.

As with previous years, the entire two-hour show was broadcast live on British TV and streamed globally on YouTube, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

This year also saw a welcomed reduction in the number of celebrities and sports stars giving out awards, with a steady stream of music acts such as Niall Horan and Paloma Faith, instead, taking their place on the podium.

The British Phonographic Industry has also "revamped" the award categories for this year's ceremony.

Many award categories have been renamed and repealed, cutting down the number of awards from thirteen to nine. The Brit Awards will no longer be supporting fan voting and will aim to start "giving artists' complete artistic control over their performances".

Abolished categories

International Group Award

Best British Video Award

Outstanding Contribution to Music Award and

Global Success Award

Renamed categories

Best New Artist (previously British Breakthrough Act)

Rising Star Award (previously Critics’ Choice Award) and

Song of the Year (previously British Single of the Year)

Below is a full list of categories and winners (in bold) at the 2020 Brits Awards:

Best album

Dave – Psychodrama -Winner

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Best British female

Mabel -Winner

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best British male

Stormzy-Winner

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Best British group

Foals-Winner

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Coldplay

Best new artist

Lewis Capaldi-Winner

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Aitch

Best song

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved-Winner

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Locationn

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tom Walker – Just You And I

Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International female

Billie Eilish-Winner

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male

Tyler, The Creator-Winner

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Rising star award

Celeste-Winner

Joy Crookes

Beabadoobee