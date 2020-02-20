Malawi: Gerald Phiri Leaves Tigers By Mutual Consent - Coach Says Players Welfare 'Pathetic'

Gerald 'Yellowman' Phiri has stepped down from his role as head coach at Tigers FC by mutual consent.

The Kau-Kau boys will search for a new tactician after Phiri said he cannot soil his reputation because the club cannot motivate the players with awful welfare.

"The players' welfare is pathetic and I can't continue operating like this," said Phiri.

He said the team will find the going tough in the forthcoming season because the players' welfare is very bad.

Phiri said the club will be "performing poorly" with players who not well looked after

The coach said he believes the squad of players at Tigers is more than capable of getting success if they are motivated.

But Phiri went on to thank club and supporters for getting behind him during his tenure.