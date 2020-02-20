Liberia: President Weah Makes Appointments At Ministry of Internal Affairs, Libtelco Board

19 February 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional appointments in government affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Those appointed on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 are:

Mark Gbliwon County Inspector, Nimba County

Reginald Mehn National Coordinator for Concession and Conflict Resolution, Ministry of Internal Affairs

President Weah also named Cllr. Alexandra Zoe as Chairman of the Board of Directors for LIBTELCO.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

