Nigeria: Suspected Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Community, Kill Village Head, Destroy Houses

Bang Community in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State has been attacked by suspected armed herdsmen who killed the village head, Chief Alfa Yayu.

Reports from the community said armed herdsmen in their hundreds stormed Bang community at about 10pm on Wednesday and destroyed many houses under reconstruction due to past attacks on the community by the same herdsmen.

Mr. John Adamu, a resident of Bang, revealed that the herdsmen had attacked the village five times between 2018 and now, and some kindhearted individuals had come to rebuild the houses destroyed by the herdsmen as a result of their previous attacks on the community.

He said, the herdsmen got angry when they discovered new structures were being raised in the village and came to destroy them because they had vowed not to allow any settlement in the area.

Adamu further revealed that when the herdsmen stormed the village with the motive of stopping the rebuilding of the destroyed houses, most of the residents had fled,leaving behind the village head who was 73 years old and another elderly villager, Gayus Abari, 72 years. The duo couldn't flee due to their age.

According to the him, the herdsmen killed the village head on the spot and inflicted machete wounds on Abari, thinking he was dead. He was later found still breathing and was rushed to Numan General Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

"Abari was macheted but not killed. He has been rushed for medicare in Numan General Hospital, l would update as soon as I get the present position," he said.

Efforts to get the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, to speak on the issue were unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls at the time of filing this report.