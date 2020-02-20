Tunisia: Elyes Fakhfakh's Cabinet Lineup

19 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh unveiled after a meeting with President Kais Saied on Wednesday evening the lineup of his cabinet consisting of 32 portfolios among ministers and secretaries of state.

Here is the cabinet lineup:

Minister of Justice: Thouraya Jribi Khemiri

Minister of the Interior: Hichem Mechichi

Minister of National Defence: Imed Hazgui

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Noureddine Erray

Minister of Finance: Mohamed Nizar Yaîch

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation: Mohamed Slim Azzabi

Minister of State Property and Land Affairs: Ghazi Chaouachi

Minister of Vocational Training and Employment: Fathi Belhaj

Minister of Social Affairs: Habib Kchaou

Minister of State in charge of Transport and Logistics: Anouar Maarouf

Minister of State in charge of Local Affairs: Lotfi Zitoun

Minister of the Environment: Chokri Ben Hassen

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources: Osama Khriji

Minister of Industry: Salah Ben Youssef

Minister of Energy, Mining and Energy Transition: Mongi Marzouk

Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts: Mohamed Ali Toumi

Minister of Trade: Mohamed Mselini

Minister of Information Technology and the Digital Transition: Mohamd Fadhel Kraiem

Minister of Public Works, Housing and Spatial Planning: Moncef Sliti

Minister of Religious Affairs: Ahmed Adhoum

Minister of Women, Family, Child and Elderly Affairs: Asma Shiri

Minister of Health: Abdellatif Mekki

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Slim Choura

Minister of Education: Mohamed Hamdi

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sport: Ahmed Gaaloul

Minister of Cultural Affairs: Shiraz Laatiri

Minister of State to the Prime Minister in charge of Civil Service, Governance and Fight against Corruption: Mohamed Abbou

Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Major National Projects: Lobna Jribi

Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Human Rights, Relations with Constitutional Bodies and Civil Society: Ayachi Hammami

Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Relations with Parliament: Ali Hafsi

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs: Salma Ennaifer

Secretary of State for Agriculture in charge of Water resources: Aksa Bahri

