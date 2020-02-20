Tunisia: Elyes Fakhfakh's Cabinet Lineup

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh unveiled after a meeting with President Kais Saied on Wednesday evening the lineup of his cabinet consisting of 32 portfolios among ministers and secretaries of state.
Here is the cabinet lineup:
Minister of Justice: Thouraya Jribi Khemiri
Minister of the Interior: Hichem Mechichi
Minister of National Defence: Imed Hazgui
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Noureddine Erray
Minister of Finance: Mohamed Nizar Yaîch
Minister of Investment and International Cooperation: Mohamed Slim Azzabi
Minister of State Property and Land Affairs: Ghazi Chaouachi
Minister of Vocational Training and Employment: Fathi Belhaj
Minister of Social Affairs: Habib Kchaou
Minister of State in charge of Transport and Logistics: Anouar Maarouf
Minister of State in charge of Local Affairs: Lotfi Zitoun
Minister of the Environment: Chokri Ben Hassen
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources: Osama Khriji
Minister of Industry: Salah Ben Youssef
Minister of Energy, Mining and Energy Transition: Mongi Marzouk
Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts: Mohamed Ali Toumi
Minister of Trade: Mohamed Mselini
Minister of Information Technology and the Digital Transition: Mohamd Fadhel Kraiem
Minister of Public Works, Housing and Spatial Planning: Moncef Sliti
Minister of Religious Affairs: Ahmed Adhoum
Minister of Women, Family, Child and Elderly Affairs: Asma Shiri
Minister of Health: Abdellatif Mekki
Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Slim Choura
Minister of Education: Mohamed Hamdi
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sport: Ahmed Gaaloul
Minister of Cultural Affairs: Shiraz Laatiri
Minister of State to the Prime Minister in charge of Civil Service, Governance and Fight against Corruption: Mohamed Abbou
Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Major National Projects: Lobna Jribi
Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Human Rights, Relations with Constitutional Bodies and Civil Society: Ayachi Hammami
Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Relations with Parliament: Ali Hafsi
Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs: Salma Ennaifer
Secretary of State for Agriculture in charge of Water resources: Aksa Bahri