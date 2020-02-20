Angola: MPLA Regrets Death of Mozambican Nationalist

19 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The People's Movement for Angola Liberation (MPLA) Tuesday regretted the death from illness of Mário Fernandes da Graça Machungo who it consider "an intrepid freedom and independence fighter for Mozambique".

The first Prime Minister of Mozambique, Mário Fernandes da Graça Machungo died last Monday in Lisbon (Portugal) with 79 years old.

On the condolence note, MPLA states that Mário Fernandes da Graça leaves a great void within the Mozambican society whereby with zeal and dedication he served as Minister of Commerce, Energy, Planning and Prime Minister.

In the document that ANGOP had access, MPLA addresses to Frelimo party board and mourning family its most felt condolences.

Meanwhile, the death of former Prime Minister, who was born in Maxixe, southern province of Inhambane, occurs at a time that Mozambique cries the physical disappearance of other important personality who is Marcelino dos Santos.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.