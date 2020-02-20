Nigeria: Lawmaker Empowers Constituents

20 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A House of Representatives member for Abuja-south federal constituency, Alhaji Hassan Usman Sokodabo, has empowered the people of his constituency with sewing machines, hair dressing machines, sprayers, agro chemicals, generators and grinding engines.

Alhaji Hassan, while distributing the items to youths, women and some farmers, said the aim was to support and empower the less privileged.

He said the gesture was part of his campaign promises.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials, advising them to establish small scale businesses.

Sokodabo, who pleaded with those who have not been able to benefit from the empowerment scheme to be patient, said the second phase of the empowerment scheme would take care of them.

Also speaking, the chairman of the FCT PDP, Alhaji Ibrahim Biko, commended the lawmaker for identifying and coming up with the empowerment scheme, which he said would help alleviate the suffering of the less privileged people of Abuja south constituency.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.