Mauritius: Cybersecurity - Children With Special Needs Informed of Internet Threats

A workshop aiming at raising awareness of children with special needs on internet safety was held yesterday at the Quartier Militaire State Secondary School. This initiative of the Computer Emergency Response Team of Mauritius, is in line with its Cybersecurity month, currently being held to educate and train different target audiences on the various aspects of cybersecurity.

The participants of the workshop were informed of the multiple online threats that loom on social media and the safety measures that need to be taken for a safer and more responsible use of online technology.

A presentation was delivered by the Computer Emergency Response Team of Mauritius with focus on the responsible use of the internet and underlying dangers such as Online Predators, Sexting, Sextortion and Cyberbullying. Some 20 Special Education Needs schools were present.