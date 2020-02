Nigeria: Govt, States, LGAs Share N647.353 Billion in January

The Federal Government and other tiers of government shared N647.353 billion being distributions from the federation account in January this year.

The figures were disclosed in a statement issued by the Office of the Accountant General at the meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) held on Wednesday in Lagos.

The meeting, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Alhaji Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, was part of activities of the 2020 FAAC Retreat.

The N647.353 billion comprised Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain, Non-Oil Revenue and Excess Bank Charges recovered.

The gross statutory revenue for the month of January 2020 was N525.253 billion. This was lower than the N600.314 billion generated in the previous month by N75.061 billion, the breakdown showed.

The communique issued by the FAAC indicated that from the total revenue of N647.353 billion, the Federal Government received N267.389 billion, the State Governments received N176.923 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N132.944 billion.

The oil producing states received N46.197 billion as 13% derivation revenue and the revenue generating agencies received N23.900 billion as cost of revenue collection.

The gross statutory revenue of N525.253 billion, the federal government received N243.704 billion, the state governments received N123.610 billion and the local government councils received N95.298 billion. Also, the Oil Producing States received N46.074 billion as 13% derivation revenue and the Revenue Collecting Agencies received N16.567 billion as cost of collection.

From the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N104.758, the Federal Government received N14.614 billion, the State Governments received N48.713 billion, the Local Government Councils received N34.099 billion and the Revenue Generating Agencies received N7.333 billion as cost of revenue collection.

The further breakdown showed that for the month of January 2020, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N104.758 billion as against N114.805 billion in the previous month, resulting in a decrease of N10.047 billion.

Exchange Gain yielded a total revenue of N1.044 billion, while the Non-Oil revenue was N16.298 billion.

From the Exchange Gain revenue of N1.044 billion, the federal government received N0.485 billion, the states got N0.246 billion, the local government councils got N 0.190 billion and the oil producing States got N0.123 billion as 13% derivation revenue.

From the non-oil revenue of N16.298 billion, the federal government got N8.586 billion, the State Governments got N4.355 billion, the local government councils got N3.357 billion.

The communiqué confirmed that for the month of January 2020, there was a significant increase in Import Duty revenue while Companies Income Tax(CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Oil and Gas Royalties and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) recorded decreases.

As at February 19, the FAAC reported that the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) $71.814 million.