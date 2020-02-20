Tunisia: Soccer - Champions League - Tunisia Expresses Willingness to Host Final

20 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) announced its intention to organise the final of the 2020 African Champions League scheduled for May 29, the FTF announced on Wednesday on its official facebook page.

"Following the consultation launched by the African Football Confederation on the organisation of the 2020 African Champions League final and after confirmation from the federation and the Tunisian public authorities of their willingness to comply with the specifications for the organisation of the final scheduled for 29 May 2020, the federation sent a letter to the African Confederation expressing its willingness and capacity to host this match," the FTF said.

