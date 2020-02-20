Tunisia: FIFA Ranking - Tunisia Still 27th Worldwide and 2nd At African Level

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia are still 27th worldwide and 2nd at the African level in the FIFA Ranking of February, published on Thursday by the International Football Federation.

The Tunisian team rank second at the African level, with Senegal (20th) ahead and Nigeria (31st), Algeria (35th), Morocco (43rd) and Ghana (46, +1).

FIFA Ranking:

1. Belgium 1765

2. France 1733

3. Brazil 1712

4. England 1661

5. Uruguay 1645

...

20. Senegal 1555

27. Tunisia 1506

31. Nigeria 1493

35. Algeria 1482

43. Morocco 1456

46. Ghana 1439

51. Egypt 1420

...