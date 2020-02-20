Tanzania: Opportunities Up for 1,000 Doctors to Grab

Grace has landed upon medical doctors in the country.

This comes after President John Magufuli announced early on Thursday the 1,000 employment opportunities for qualified doctors as the government eyes to curb a shortage of medical personnel across the country.

The Head of State revealed this at a Doctors' Conference held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, ahead of National Doctors Day.

"We will hire those who studied five years of medicine; we hope to employ more with time, but meanwhile, we want to improve the welfare of our medical practitioners as well as medical services offered to Tanzanians," he said.

He further urged equal distribution of the hired doctors all across Tanzania all people including those living in the rural setting to experience the development.