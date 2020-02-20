Tanzania: Dar Voter Registration Deadline Extended

The ongoing exercise of updating voter's registration book in Dar es Salaam region has been extended until Sunday, February 23, this year.

The registration exercise was due today, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

The National Electoral Commission's (NEC) announced the decision on Thursday following a meeting held yesterday (February 19, 2020) to evaluate the exercise.

According to a press statement, the commission has explained that the registration will continue for the entire period starting from 8am to 6pm in the respective stations.

"We call upon residents who haven't registered to do so now because no more time will be added to the newly set deadline," the statement insisted.