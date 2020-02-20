Tanzania: Dar Voter Registration Deadline Extended

20 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Janeth Mesomapya

The ongoing exercise of updating voter's registration book in Dar es Salaam region has been extended until Sunday, February 23, this year.

The registration exercise was due today, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

The National Electoral Commission's (NEC) announced the decision on Thursday following a meeting held yesterday (February 19, 2020) to evaluate the exercise.

According to a press statement, the commission has explained that the registration will continue for the entire period starting from 8am to 6pm in the respective stations.

"We call upon residents who haven't registered to do so now because no more time will be added to the newly set deadline," the statement insisted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Why Has the AU Been Silent On the Ethiopian Dam Dispute?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.