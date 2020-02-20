Angola: Head of State Heads to Rwanda

Luanda — President João Lourenço left this Thursday morning for Rwanda, where he will participate in the Fifth Quadripartite Summit (Angola, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda), which aims to analyze the security and cooperation in the Great Lakes Region.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airports, the Head of State - who was bid farewell by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa - said he is confident that the Gatuna / Katuna Summit will be decisive for the resolution of the conflict between Rwanda and Uganda. Speaking to journalists, he confirmed that Angola is working hard to bring the two countries closer together, in order to overcome the dispute between them. In Gatuna / Katuna, near the border between Rwanda and Uganda, João Lourenço will meet with his counterparts of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi.

The meeting of the four African presidents was decided at the group's most recent summit, which took place at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, on the 2nd of February. The Gatuna/Katuna meeting, to be held Friday, will be the fifth dedicated to tensions between Rwanda and Uganda, within this format. The first summit took place on May 31, 2019, in Kinshasa (DRC), while the city of Luanda hosted the other three, on July 12 and August 21, 2019, as well as recently on February 2, this year 2020. The President of the Republic is due to return to Luanda on Friday, February 21.