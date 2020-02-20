Sudan: Army Colonel 'Savanah' Held Incommunicado

20 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A Sudanese Army Colonel is reportedly being held in solitary confinement in Khartoum while facing capital charges.

On Tuesday, a military court at the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Khartoum accused army Col Ali Rizgallah, known as 'Savanah', with five charges, some of which carry the death penalty if convicted.

The wife of Savanah, Zohour Haroun Hassabo, said that her husband's trial is political that "lacks the impartiality required in justice".

She explained that according to the information of the defence council, the court read the five charges to him and allowed the accused investigators to submit his petition before the trial was postponed for a week. She did not specify exactly what charges have been levelled at her husband.

She described her husband's situation in solitary confinement in the Military Intelligence cell as bad, as he is denied visits and a phone calls, even though he is a handicapped person who is moving with difficulty on his own.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.