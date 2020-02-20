Sudan: Army Colonel 'Savanah' Held Incommunicado

Khartoum — A Sudanese Army Colonel is reportedly being held in solitary confinement in Khartoum while facing capital charges.

On Tuesday, a military court at the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Khartoum accused army Col Ali Rizgallah, known as 'Savanah', with five charges, some of which carry the death penalty if convicted.

The wife of Savanah, Zohour Haroun Hassabo, said that her husband's trial is political that "lacks the impartiality required in justice".

She explained that according to the information of the defence council, the court read the five charges to him and allowed the accused investigators to submit his petition before the trial was postponed for a week. She did not specify exactly what charges have been levelled at her husband.

She described her husband's situation in solitary confinement in the Military Intelligence cell as bad, as he is denied visits and a phone calls, even though he is a handicapped person who is moving with difficulty on his own.

