Somalia: U.S. Military Says Militants Killed in Fresh Airstrike in Somalia

20 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least three al-Shabaab fighters have been killed following US airstrike in southern Somalia.

In a statement, U.S. Africa Command said in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, the military conducted a precision airstrike targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in the vicinity of Wadajir of Middle Jubba region.

The statement said the command's initial assessment concluded this precision airstrike killed three terrorists.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike," the statement reads.

"Al-Shabaab attacks range from unsophisticated to complex operations, and include assassinations, IEDs and vehicle-borne IED attacks, among other brutal tactics," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gregory Hadfield, U.S. Africa Command deputy director of intelligence. "Removing even one of these terrorists from the field supports our partners on the ground and prevents that individual terrorist from planning or executing future attacks on Africans and Americans."

The command said Somalia remains key to the security environment of East Africa, and its long-term stability is important to advancing U.S. interests in the region.

"We will continue to work together on our support of the Federal Government of Somalia in its effort to bring improved governance, development and stability to the Somali people," the mission said.

