Somalia: UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Somalia

20 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces' (UPDF) Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS), Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu is visiting Ugandan troops deployed in Somalia under United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU) and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Lt Gen Musanyufu who was received at Aden Ade International Airport in Mogadishu by AMISOM's Sector One Commander Brig Gen Richard Otto made several interactions with AMISOM leadership and Ugandan troops by the close of the first day of his working visit.

"I have come to Somalia to get a feel of the mission area and also to have an on-spot assessment of the challenges our troops face as they discharge their duties," said Lt Gen Musanyufu.

He commended AMISOM efforts in the pacification of Somalia despite some challenges and stressed the significance of a peaceful Somalia on the overall stability of the African continent. He said the UPDF leadership is committed to supporting the mission, stressing that it is partly for this reason that the leadership regularly sends key leaders to the mission area to make assessments and understand the challenges that could affect troop performance.

The JCOS visited Level II AMISOM Hospital at the base camp where he interacted with the hospital's command and administration. He also toured UNGU VI premises and the support units at sector one headquarters.

The visiting Lt Gen also paid a courtesy call on the AMISOM Force Commander, Lt Gen Tigabu Yilma and he was briefed on the current security situation of Somalia. The Force Commander said AMISOM has achieved much through dedicated service and close coordination by all the sectors in the execution of AMISOM mandate.

The briefing at AMISOM Force Headquarter was attended by AMISOM Deputy Force Commander in-charge operations and plans Lt Gen James Nakibus Lakara, AMISOM Deputy Force Commander in-charge support and logistics Maj Gen GRA Owinow, AMISOM Chief of Staff Brig-Gen Domitien Kabisa, Sector One Commander Brig Gen Richard Otto and Key Senior officer at AMISOM Force and Contingent Headquarters.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.