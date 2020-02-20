Somalia: UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Somalia

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces' (UPDF) Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS), Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu is visiting Ugandan troops deployed in Somalia under United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU) and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Lt Gen Musanyufu who was received at Aden Ade International Airport in Mogadishu by AMISOM's Sector One Commander Brig Gen Richard Otto made several interactions with AMISOM leadership and Ugandan troops by the close of the first day of his working visit.

"I have come to Somalia to get a feel of the mission area and also to have an on-spot assessment of the challenges our troops face as they discharge their duties," said Lt Gen Musanyufu.

He commended AMISOM efforts in the pacification of Somalia despite some challenges and stressed the significance of a peaceful Somalia on the overall stability of the African continent. He said the UPDF leadership is committed to supporting the mission, stressing that it is partly for this reason that the leadership regularly sends key leaders to the mission area to make assessments and understand the challenges that could affect troop performance.

The JCOS visited Level II AMISOM Hospital at the base camp where he interacted with the hospital's command and administration. He also toured UNGU VI premises and the support units at sector one headquarters.

The visiting Lt Gen also paid a courtesy call on the AMISOM Force Commander, Lt Gen Tigabu Yilma and he was briefed on the current security situation of Somalia. The Force Commander said AMISOM has achieved much through dedicated service and close coordination by all the sectors in the execution of AMISOM mandate.

The briefing at AMISOM Force Headquarter was attended by AMISOM Deputy Force Commander in-charge operations and plans Lt Gen James Nakibus Lakara, AMISOM Deputy Force Commander in-charge support and logistics Maj Gen GRA Owinow, AMISOM Chief of Staff Brig-Gen Domitien Kabisa, Sector One Commander Brig Gen Richard Otto and Key Senior officer at AMISOM Force and Contingent Headquarters.