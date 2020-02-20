Africa: UNFPA West and Central Africa Regional Planning Meeting to hold in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

press release

To focus on Nairobi summit on ICPD25 commitments in the region

Dakar, (Senegal) – Malabo (Equatorial Guinea): 21 February, 2020: The United Nations Population Fund West and Central Africa Regional Office (UNFPA WCARO) has convened its annual planning meeting from the 25th to 27th February 2020 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. It is the first Regional Planning Meeting (RPM) following the overwhelmingly successful Nairobi Summit, which marked the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25). The Summit held in November 2019, in Nairobi, Kenya, and the world made over 1,200 bold commitments to ending all maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning and gender-based violence and harmful practices against women and girls by 2030.

Ahead of the planning meeting, the Regional Director for West and Central Africa Mabingue Ngom said, “It meeting of strategic reflections to discuss the progress made half-way down the implementation of UNFPA’s Strategic Plan (2018-2021). We will be drawing lessons from the past two years while integrating the bold commitments of ICPD25 to scale-up, and accelerate the delivery of the UNFPA three transformative results of zero unmet need for family planning, zero preventable maternal deaths, and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices by 2030.” He noted.

The meeting will also avail the UNFPA managers the opportunity of collective accountability to ensure better results and enhanced coordinate and collaboration. In addition, there is a need to prepare for sustained delivery of services given that the West and Central Africa region is facing unprecedented humanitarian and insecurity challenges, with several key elections taking place in 2020 that may impact the regular functioning of the organization.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The managers will discuss UNFPA’s role across the region in delivering on, and meeting targets within the Decade of Action to accelerate and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea will officially open the meeting, which will be attended by the senior management team from the regional office, headquarters as well as the 23 UNFPA Country Offices of the Region.

Contacts:

Jacob Enoh Eben | Regional Communications Advisor | +221 77 358 6662 (WhatsApp) | eben@unfpa.org

Flora I. M. Obamamokuy | Communication Officer | +240-222116881 | obamamokuy@unfpa.org