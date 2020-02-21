Togo: Statement on Expulsion of NDI Staff from Togo and Restrictions on Election Monitoring

Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Host Photo Agency
Togo's President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe arrives at the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019.
20 February 2020
National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (Washington, DC)
press release

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is deeply concerned by the government of Togo’s expulsion of three NDI employees from the country.  The NDI employees traveled to Togo transparently and in compliance with the country’s immigration laws to provide technical assistance to a local, non-partisan civil society coalition that intended to monitor the February 22 presidential election. Togo’s National Independent Election Commission (CENI) accredited the group’s election observation mission in January. On February 18, Togolese authorities revoked the accreditation without warning

“We are deeply troubled by the Togolese government’s actions to restrict non-partisan election monitoring,” said NDI President Derek Mitchell. “NDI has worked to support elections in more than 150 countries since its founding in 1983. Despite the government’s actions, we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the Togolese people’s desire for democracy, and ability to monitor their elections in accordance with internationally recognized principles of transparency.”

NDI is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting and strengthening democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, transparency, and accountability in government.

Read the original article on NDI.

More on This
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Togo Returns to Streets to Stop 'Unfair' Legislative Elections
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 National Democratic Institute for International Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.