Rwanda: Skol, Niyonshuti Launch SACA Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda 2020

21 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

Within 72 hours to the start of the Tour du Rwanda 2020, Skol Brewery and cycling icon Adrien Niyonshuti have this Thursday, February 20, officially unveiled Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) in Nzove, Nyarugenge District.

SACA is licenced by the Switzerland-based world cycling governing body (UCI) as a continental team, becoming only the second Rwandan team with the UCI registration badge.

Newly formed SACA is a product of a non-binding partnership between Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (ANCA) and the brewery company with the aim of attracting talents and developing a new generation of professional cyclists.

"This will be done by offering riders basic education and cycling competencies to help them be competitive on the international cycling scene and give them an opportunity to earn a living from their developed talent," reads part of a statement from Skol.

Skol Brewery is jersey sponsor for stage winners in Tour du Rwanda. / Courtesy

The partnership covers, among others, riders' monthly salaries, lodging and dietary meals and national and international insurance.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Niyonshuti, 33, said the team is throwing the net farther in the Tour du Rwanda after claiming their first win at this year's Heroes Cycling Cup last month.

Niyonshuti, a two-time Olympian and arguably the best cyclist the country has ever known, is the Sports Director and head coach for SACA, one of the three teams making their Tour du Rwanda debut this year, along with Italy's Androni-Giocatolli and Malaysian side TSG Terengganu.

"Our goal is to win two or three stages. We will also be targeting jerseys for the king of the mountain (best climber) and best young rider of the race through Jean Eric Habimana," said Niyonshuti.

Habimana, 19, defied the odds to win the inaugural Heroes Cycling Cup on Sunday, January 26, after outshining a host of enior riders such as Patrick Byukusenge who finished in fourth position.

The team is based in Nzove, Kanyinya, Nyarugenge District, and comprises 11 riders who, this year, will be racing not only local races but also in other parts of the continent and beyond.

The 12th Tour du Rwanda, which starts Sunday, February 23, will mark SACA's first UCI-sanctioned race, but, according to officials, this is only the beginning. The club also plans to compete at Tour d'Egypte, Tour of Limpopo, Tour du Cameroun and Tour du Senegal.

Besides Habimana, the Skol-sponsored side's roster for Tour du Rwanda also includes Moise Mugisha, a gold medallist at the 2019 African Continental Road Championships, Sept Hakizimana, Shemu Nsengiyumva and Ally Dukuzumuremyi.

Other members of the team this season are; Ramathan Niringiyimana, Jean Baptiste Nsabimana, Jean Pierre Niyonshuti, Suayibu Kagibwami, Nshimyumuremyi and Eugene Gashiramanga.

Skol has been a major partner to sports development in Rwanda over the years, and particularly in cycling. Among other events, Skol are among sponsors for Tour du Rwanda and the main sponsor for Rwanda Cycling Cup, a year-round championship that was initiated in 2015.

When the Tour du Rwanda starts on Sunday, SACA will be among the 16 teams - and among a total of 80 riders - vying for the top honours of the biggest cycling race on the continent.

In Tour du Rwanda, Skol are the jersey sponsor for stage winners. This year's race comprises eight stages, which combine for a total distance of 889 kilometres across the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.