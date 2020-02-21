Kenya: Governor Sonko's Impeachment Motion Tabled

20 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko risks losing his job if an impeachment motion against him tabled in the County Assembly on Thursday goes through.

The motion was tabled by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, amid uproar from a section of MCAs sympathetic to Sonko.

One MCA was kicked out by Speaker Beatrice Elachi, amid shouts of "point of order" as Imwatok read out the motion, outlining grounds for Sonko's impeachment.

"This will not be a house of shouting. It will be a house where we use the rule of law," Speaker Elachi, when ordering MCA's to let Imwatok finish reading his motion.

"There will be no point of order as he issues a point of order," she said.

The grounds of impeachment outlined, include gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Act 2012, inability to control and manage public debts and clear pending expenses, exhibiting incompetence and inability to offer leadership, willingly failing to name a Deputy Governor with an ulterior motive of holding the county at ransom.

He also cited irregular award of tenders, saying most were inflated in prices, irregular payment of suppliers among others.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.