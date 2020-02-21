Kenya: Governor Sonko's Impeachment Motion Tabled

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko risks losing his job if an impeachment motion against him tabled in the County Assembly on Thursday goes through.

The motion was tabled by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, amid uproar from a section of MCAs sympathetic to Sonko.

One MCA was kicked out by Speaker Beatrice Elachi, amid shouts of "point of order" as Imwatok read out the motion, outlining grounds for Sonko's impeachment.

"This will not be a house of shouting. It will be a house where we use the rule of law," Speaker Elachi, when ordering MCA's to let Imwatok finish reading his motion.

"There will be no point of order as he issues a point of order," she said.

The grounds of impeachment outlined, include gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Act 2012, inability to control and manage public debts and clear pending expenses, exhibiting incompetence and inability to offer leadership, willingly failing to name a Deputy Governor with an ulterior motive of holding the county at ransom.

He also cited irregular award of tenders, saying most were inflated in prices, irregular payment of suppliers among others.