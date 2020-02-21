Kenya: Health Ministry Seeking Sh1.8 Billion for Coronavirus Centre

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health is seeking Sh1.8billion from the National Treasury to set up a coronavirus quarantine facility in Kenya.

Principal Secretary National Treasury Julius Muia says the facility will be used to monitor Kenyan students if airlifted from Wuhan, where the virus continues to spread.

" This has come up an as an emergency we had not budgeted for, and this includes the possibility of airlifting our students from China and once they are here we will then build a hospital in Mbagathi before they come so that we keep them away for 14 days," said Muia.

Muia was speaking before the Parliament's National Planning and Finance Committee on Thursday.

If constructed, it will act as an isolation facility, as the country already set up a laboratory at the Kenyatta National Hospital that will be used to test suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Previously, samples drawn from patients were flown to South Africa for the necessary tests.This means that any visitor coming into the country from China will have to undergo screening to rule out any possibility of carrying the deadly disease.

Additionally, the government has maintained that the students are safe and that no student will be evacuated from China. It has now sent Sh1.3 billion for the trapped scholars to purchase supplies, topping up to the additional Sh506,800 provided by the Chinese government through the Kenyan embassy.

Muia further said the government is currently reviewing the impact of the deadly disease on the country's economy that has been projected at 6.1 percent in 2020.

"We have a committee that us being chaired by the head of public service that we are looking at the implications of the disease, but we will remainfocused on what implications this has," he adds.