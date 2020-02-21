Kenya: Victor Wanyama Foundation Scholarship Beneficiaries Undergo Mentorship

20 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Nine kids who were the first beneficiaries of the Victor Wanyama Foundation scholarship programme are undergoing a mentorship programme in Nairobi.

With the schools closed for the mid-season break, the foundation is taking the kids through a three-day mentorship programme, Elvis Majani, the foundation's advocate, has explained.

SCHOLARSHIP

"We want to develop the kids into responsible citizens and we are therefore very keen in all aspects of their lives. Some of them are coming to Nairobi for the first time and the excitement they have is evident. Other than just the mentorship programme, we also want them to relax and have a nice time before they go back to school," Majani told Nairobi News.

Trizah Shem, one of the beneficiaries, scored 399 marks out of 500 at Nambale ACK Primary School and was admitted to St Bridgits Girls High School in Kiminini under full scholarship courtesy of the foundation. She says her dream of becoming a cardiologist is now on track.

"I would like to help people from county who are suffering from heart diseases. I am also inspired by my grandfather who taught me that wherever you go, in every part of the world, a human heart remains the same no matter the difference in languages, race or anything else. The human heart always remains the same," she said.

WANYAMA'S FOOTSTEPS

"I want to thank Victor Wanyama for sponsoring our education. This will help us achieve our dreams and personally I promise to work hard and not to let him down," she added.

Thirteen-year-old Brighton Ondego is also a beneficiary of the scholarship and is eager to follow in the footsteps of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and become a professional footballer. Born and bred in Kawangware, Ondego is now a form one student at Kangemi High School.

"I come from a very poor background with my mum as the sole breadwinner. She would not have afforded the fees and therefore the scholarship from Wanyama is a life changer for me. I really want to become a footballer like him (Wanyama) and I am working very hard to achieve the dream," Ondego, who plays for lower-tier side Bristol City in Kawangware slums, says.

Wanyama has committed Sh25 million to the foundation's initial activities that include the scholarship, setting up of the Victor Wanyama Academy base in Busia as well as other activities that will be rolled out soon.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.