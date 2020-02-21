East Africa: Sudanese Mediation to Form National Unity Government in South Sudan

Juba — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, announced Thursday at the Presidential Palace that an agreement between the government and the opposition was reached to establish a national unity government on Saturday, February 22 after dissolving the current government.

He said in a press statement after his meeting with Dr. Riek Machar, under auspices of the First Vice - President of Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, that he will issue a decree on appointment of Dr. Riek Machar as the First Vice - President of the Republic and vices president.

President Salva Kiir has pledged to ensure security and stability in the country until establishment of the joint army and resuming the dialogue on the pending issues after formation of the government.

He said that the ongoing changes in South Sudan will bring peace rather than war, because the people of South Sudan have hated war and the suffering resulting from it.

He called on all the refugee citizens of South Sudan State to return home because peace has been realized.

Meanwhile, the First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, affirmed in a press statement that Sudan will support South Sudan achieving stability and progress.

He expressed his pleasure over the historical and courageous decision of South Sudan President to reduce number of the states in South Sudan to 10 states, a matter that has eased reached the reaching of the agreement.

Daglo has congratulated the people of Sudan on the achievement of peace, thanking all the parties who contributed to realization of peace in South Sudan State.

Meanwhile, Dr. Riek Machar pointed out that the two sides reached an agreement to form a national unity government next Saturday, and he said, adding that remaining issues will be resolved through dialogue within the national unity government that will be formed.