Kenyan Students in Wuhan to Get Sh1.3 Million Upkeep

20 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Merab

The government will disburse Sh1.3 million that will go towards upkeep of Kenyan students in Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicentre of the COVID-19 virus epidemic.

The move follows anxious appeals from Kenyans living in the country after a coronavirus lock down left students confined to their residences and unable to procure groceries.

State spokesman Cyrus Oguna has said 100 Kenyans are currently living in the Chinese city, with 91 of these being students while 9 are artistes.

"We are aware there are two expectant Kenyans... they've been receiving medical services. They have necessary support and are in good health," Col (rtd )Oguna said in a briefing on Thursday.

The nine other Kenyans are said to be acrobats.

All transport, including trains, flights and public means had been cancelled by Chinese authorities to prevent spread of the viral disease.

