Kenya: Woman Dies in Bizarre Incident After Falling Off Ox-Cart

Residents of Matuu, in Machakos county are still reeling in shock after a middle-aged woman died when an ox-cart which was carrying her hit a cactus plant in a bizarre incident.

According to witnesses the deceased and her co-wife were on their way home from harvesting when the incident happened near Masinga market.

"The cart hit a cactus plant and they fell off," said a witness on condition of anonymity.

Good Samaritans who were at the scene rushed the woman to Masinga Level Three Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Her body was taken to Mabaku Funeral Home in Matuu.

The co-wife to the deceased survived the tragic incident but suffered injuries.

She was treated and later discharged from the hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was seriously injured from the fall which may have caused her death.