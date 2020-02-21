Kenya: Seven Suspected Gangsters Shot Dead in Botched Robbery

Police on Thursday morning shot and killed seven suspected thugs were in a botched robbery in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Police said the men had traveled from Nairobi to the area for their robbery spree and just after they had hit their first target on a private compound when they were confronted.

In a police statement, police said they recovered an AK47 rifle, two police jungle jackets and a police communication gadget from the slain men.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 am, according to the police.

Police said there had been several attacks in the area and some locals had lost cash and electronics while others sustained injuries during the robberies.

Police also suspect the gang had moved to Isinya thinking it is poorly policed where they have been staging attacks.

The area has been experiencing an upsurge of crime with locals complaining of attacks at homes and on the road at night.

Officers from Special Service Unit (SSU) were deployed to the area over the weekend to and finally got the leads on the gang behind the incidents.

The bodies of the seven were moved to the mortuary.