Kenya: Dowry Ceremony Turns Tragic as Five Sisters Clobber Their Brother to Death

Five sisters in Gatundu North, Kiambu County are being investigated for allegedly killing their brother during a pre-dowry ceremony in Mwimuto village.

According to a police report, all hell broke loose after the mother of the six siblings, Holidia Wanjiru, said the goat that was part of the dowry was to be given to one of their uncles since the deceased was unmarried, according to Kikuyu traditions.

The deceased Paul Njeri opposed the move and said since he was the eldest son then the should be the one receiving dowry on behalf of the family.

When the 51-year-old voiced his protest, his sisters - Susan Wambui, Elizabeth Wairimu, Catherine Wanja, Alibeta Njambi and Mary Muthoni - are said to have pounced on him and seriously beat him up.

He would later succumb to his injuries.

But it was until the following day that the sisters found Njeri dead after he failed to wake up in the morning.

Detectives have taken all the five sisters in custody as they wait for the outcome of the postmortem result.

The body of the deceased is currently at General Kago Hospital in Thika.