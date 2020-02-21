Kenya: Section of Lang'ata Road to Be Closed for Two Days

20 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Sections of the busy Southern bypass at Lang'ata NHC flyover will be closed for two days to facilitate repairs.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) said the busy section of the dual carriageway will be closed on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, 2020.

"The closure will be in order to facilitate the removal of formwork below the bridge deck and the installation of the PVC downpipes for drainage on the ongoing Langata-Ngong Road Link," a statement from Kuras read in part.

The authority added that the closure will be effected between 6am to 6pm for the two days.

Kura advised motorists heading to Western and to Mombasa Road to use alternative routes as will be designated by the traffic marshalls.

They called for cooperation from motorists during the closure to ensure that the repair activities take place as planned.

The section of the road was first closed in November, 2019 for four days to allow for the erection of beams.

The Sh17.1 billion, 28.6km dual carriageway with 12km slip roads and an extra 8.5km service roads was officially launched by President Mwai Kibaki in early 2012.

The Bypass was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli in 2016.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.