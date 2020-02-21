Kenya: Ailing Four-Year-Old Kenyan Boy in India Cries Out for Help to Kenyatta

20 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A four and half-year old boy has penned an emotional letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta from India where he and his mother have been stuck for weeks unable to pay for a surgery he urgently needs.

In the letter, which has been shared on social media, the boy by the name Ethan Macharia appeals to the president and well-wishers to help him and his mum in raising Sh3.5 million to facilitate the surgery.

SEIZURES

Ethan recounts how in November 2018 he fell while playing and badly injured his head. Thereafter he started developing violent seizures.

Ethan's mother Veronica Njeri has also shared a video narrating the agony and suffering she has been subjected her to as a result of her son's medical condition.

"He will get seizures anytime, you can't say if its day seizures or night seizures. I've lost count of the number of seizures he gets in a day," the mother says.

SPEECH

She also said her son is unable to walk in a straight line and his speech has also been affected.

According to epilepsy organization in UK Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) is a therapy that involves a small electrical device, like a pacemaker, which is implanted under the skin of your chest.

The device sends electrical impulses to your brain through a nerve in your neck called the vagus nerve. The aim is to reduce the number of seizures you have and make them less severe.

Well-wishers can donate through M-Pesa paybill number 510800 Account *Ethan* or through CFC Stanbic Paybill Number 600100, account number 0100005419412.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.