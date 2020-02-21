Kenya: Prof Mugenda is KCA University's New Chancellor

20 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

Former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Olive Mugenda has been appointed as the new KCA University Chancellor.

Prof Mugenda will replace Prof Arthur Eshiwani whose term as the varsity's chancellor ended on December 31, 2019.

The incoming Chancellor will be unveiled on Friday at the KCA University main campus in Ruaraka in Nairobi by the board of trustees of the university which was chattered in 2013.

"With profound leadership of Prof Olive Mugenda, the university looks forward to fully exploit its potential in areas of academic and research," Communication Officer Isaiah Were said in a statement.

Prof Mugenda is a professor of family and consumer sciences from Iowa University in USA and a recipient of several awards.

She has an expansive experience in higher education management having been a long serving Vice Chancellor of Kenyatta University - Kenya's second largest university - for more than 10 years.

Currently, the KCA University has a student population of slightly more than 15, 000 - both self and state sponsored.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.