Nigeria: Super Eagles Fail to Move in Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria remained unmoved at number 31 in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of February released yesterday.

The African champions were adjudged the same rank in the world according to the ranking released in December 2019.

Gernot Rohr's are now Africa's third best nation behind Senegal and Tunisia, while Algeria and Morocco complete the top five.

Senegal remain at the summit of African football with 1555 points which put them in the 20th position in the world while the Carthage Eagles are second and ranked 27th in the world.

Super Eagles' opponents in March's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Sierra Leone also remain motionless with 1155 points to be rated 118th in the world and no. 30 in Africa.

Overall, the top 20 remain unchanged, with Belgium, France and Brazil still making up the top three.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 9 April 2020.

Reacting to the ranking, a former Super Eagles player, Garba Lawal told Daily Trust that there is nothing to worry about.

He said it is the desire of every nation to keep rising in the ranking of FIFA, the world football ruling body but it does not happen every day.

Lawal however expressed hope that by the time the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers resume, the Super Eagles would amass the needed points to move up the ladder.

"I feel there is nothing to worry about because it is not mandatory to move up every time.

"It has not happened this time but I believe the Super Eagles won't remain static. Once they play the international matches lined up for them in the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers, they will move up.

"So personally, I have not seen anything to be bothered about," he said.