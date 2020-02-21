Botswana: Native Medicine Tap in Progress

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said government was in the process of tapping on indigenous medicine to help treat some non-communicable diseases. President Masisi said this during a meeting with US Congressman Michael McCaul of Global Health Act in Gaborone on February 20. Congressman McCaul is leading a delegation to Botswana which has so far visited Botswana-Baylor Children's Clinical Centre of Excellence which offers cancer care and free treatment to HIV infected children, adolescents and young adults.
Source : BOPA