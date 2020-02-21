Botswana: Native Medicine Tap in Progress

20 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Phenyo Moalosi

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said government was in the process of tapping on indigenous medicine to help treat some non-communicable diseases. President Masisi said this during a meeting with US Congressman Michael McCaul of Global Health Act in Gaborone on February 20. Congressman McCaul is leading a delegation to Botswana which has so far visited Botswana-Baylor Children's Clinical Centre of Excellence which offers cancer care and free treatment to HIV infected children, adolescents and young adults.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.