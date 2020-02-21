Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2020 - Teams Start Jetting in

Direct Energie, of France, and American side Novo Nordisk arrived Wednesday.

Eritrea, African cycling powerhouse and one of the teams to watch at the 2020 Tour du Rwanda, are expected in Kigali Thursday afternoon while France's Direct Energie and American side Team Novo Nordisk arrived in the country on Wednesday.

Direct Energie, who are making their second appearance in Tour du Rwanda, immediately joined Rwandan teams at the Africa Rising Cycling Centre (ARCC) for final preps in Musanze, while Novo Nordisk are camping at Hilltop Hotel, in Kigali, ahead of Stage 1 on Sunday.

Spaniard David Lozano, who won the penultimate stage (Stage 7) of the 2018 Tour du Rwanda, is again part of Team Novo Nordisk roster this year.

UPDATE: Full list of teams and riders for the 2020 Tour du Rwanda.

According to Rwanda Cycling Federation, most of the foreign teams will be jetting in on Friday.

Rwanda will field three teams in the eight-stage race; the national team 'Team Rwanda', Ignite Benediction Club and debutants Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA).

Since last year's upgrade, Tour du Rwanda, arguably the biggest sporting event in the country, is one of the only two races under the UCI 2.2 category on the continent, along with Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

This year's edition, the 12th since Tour du Rwanda turned international in 2009, has attracted a total of 16 teams, 13 clubs and three national teams.

Full list of teams:

National teams: Rwanda, Eritrea, Ethiopia.

Clubs: Israel Cycling Academy, Total Direct Energie (France), Androni Giocattoli (Italy), Nippo Delko Provence (France), Novo Nordisk (USA) and Vino Astana Motors (Kazakhstan).

Others are; Bike Aid (Germany), ProTouch (South Africa), TSG Terenggunu (Malaysia), Baisicasal Petro (Angola), GSP (Algeria) as well as Rwanda's Ignite Benediction and SACA.