Kenya: Ken Odhiambo Among Candidates for Bandari Job

20 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Bandari FC Thursday denied they have appointed former coach Ken Odhiambo to replace interim coach Twahir Muhiddin whom they said is still fully in-charge of the team.

Team vice chairman Bernard Osero clarified that Odhiambo, who was Bandari coach between 2016 and 2018 before leaving for Sudan for a high level coaching course, is among the many coaches the team's board of trustees is considering for the job but nothing concrete has come through.

"We have been reading with a lot of disappointment reports in a section of the press that we have re-hired Odhiambo as head coach. That this is not true since we still have a running contract with suspended former coach Benard Mwalala which we must respect," said Osero.

According to Osero, who is also the Kenya Ports Authority Corporate Affairs Manager, Odhiambo is in Mombasa to try his luck with Bandari just like any other coach in this recruitment process which he termed as very competitive.

Odhiambo took over the reins at Bandari as a head coach in 2016 after serving as assistant to Muhiddin. He signed youthful players that helped Bandari finish second behind Gor Mahia in the league before leaving for Sudan mid-way through the 2018 season. He seconded Mwalala who was then Nzoia Sugar coach to take over from him.

Odhiambo, who was also being courted by Sofapaka upon return from Sudan a fortnight ago, opted to return to Mombasa to try his luck at Bandari who currently have Muhiddin as stand-in coach.

Osero has therefore appealed to Bandari fans to be patient saying the new coach will be unveiled as soon as vetting process is complete.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.