Kenya: Bomet Battles Malaria Outbreak

20 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

A malaria outbreak has left over 130 people seeking treatment in Bomet County in the last four days, according to local health officials.

Bomet County Executive for Health Joseph Sitonik confirmed the outbreak at a press conference Thursday morning. He said the number of affected residents was rising by the day.

"Public health officers have mounted a surveillance in the affected regions with a view to containing further spread of infections," Dr Sitonik said.

In January, four patients were treated but, in the recent past, the number of patients has increased sharply.

A majority of the cases have been reported in Sotik. Some 60 patients have been treated at various hospitals in the sub-county, Dr Sitonik said.

"So far, 39 cases have been recorded at Longisa hospital and 25 cases at Tenwek hospital," he said.

The CEC dispelled fears that the situation was getting out of hand.

He said the affected areas have been mapped out and hospitals are stocked with enough drugs to combat further spread of malaria.

"The county government has procured mosquito nets to be distributed to the residents," he said, adding that the situation was under control.

The health official said the outbreak has been aggravated by the recent prolonged heavy rains which resulted in flood waters, a breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

