Kenya: New Champions Expected in Nairobi Chapa Dimba Final

Eight teams will this weekend battle it out to be crowned Nairobi champions in the ongoing Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom youth tournament at Jamhuri High School this weekend.

In the boys' category, last season's winners South B United from Starehe failed to make it past the group stages, setting the stage for new winners to be crowned.

Meanwhile last season's girls' champions Acakoro Ladies from Korogocho will be looking to defend their title. They face St Anne's Eaglets in one of the semi-finals on Saturday and coach Paula Awuor is confident her charges will defend the title.

"We have prepared very well and I am happy with the level of the team heading into the finals. We faced Ulinzi Starlets in a friendly match on Wednesday and won 3-0 and I am confident the team is in good shape," Awuor told Nation Sport. "We are the defending champions and that means everyone is looking at us and teams are eager to dethrone us. That puts us under pressure but we know our opponents since we play in the same league - the Nairobi Regional League. They are a good side and we cannot afford to underrate them."

St Anne's coach Stephen Babu says his team is ready to upset Acakoro.

"I have no injuries in my unit and we are very ready for the challenge. We are eyeing the title and I believe we have what it takes to win," he said.

In the boys' category, Hakati Sportiff face Brookshine Academy in one of the semis. Hakati coach Charles Nyongesa says their target is to lift the trophy.

"We don't know our opponents very well but we have prepared for nearly two months and we will not let all that hard work go to waste. We will stick to our game plan and hopefully qualify for the final and win it," he said.

The winning teams in each category will walk away with Sh200,000 and a chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June. The runners-up will pocket Sh100,000 with a host of individual prizes for the best players.

Tumaini School from Makueni and Isiolo Starlets won the Eastern regional final to join North Eastern's Berlin FC from Garissa, Coast region's Yanga FC from Malindi and Kwale Ladies as well as Central region's Falling Waters from Laikipia and Ulinzi Youth from Nanyuki in the national finals where Sh1 million is up for grabs.

After the regional finals, an All-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain where they will play friendlies against top Spanish La Liga clubs academies.

FIXTURES

Boys

Brookshine Academy v Hakati Sportiff - 11am

KSG v Dagoretti High School - 3pm

Girls

Kibagare Girls School v Beijing Raiders - 9am

Acakoro Ladies v St Anne's Eaglets - 1pm