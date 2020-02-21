Kenya: Okwiri Explodes to Enter Second Round

20 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Olympian Rayton Okwiri Thursday completely outclassed Libyan Salem Elmagasbi Emhemed in middleweight category to reach the second round of the Africa qualifiers for 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Dakar, Senegal.

Okwiri, who had the Libyan docked points in the second and third round of the bout, will now meet top seed Ugandan David Ssemujju Kavuma in the second round on Sunday.

Okwiri is the only boxer in the Kenyan team who participated at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Kavuma, who claimed silver at the African Games, losing out to Tarik Allali from Morocco, had a bye to the second round.

Okwiri, who dropped from professional ranks to contest for a place at the Olympics, was the only Kenyan in action on Thursday.

The winner between Okwiri and Kavuma will book a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.