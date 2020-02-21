Somalia: Alshabab Militants Kill 3 in Kenya Bus Raid

20 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The owner of a bus company says three people have been killed by suspected extremists from Somalia after they were pulled out of a bus in northeastern Kenya.

Haji Abass said Wednesday that the bus belonging to his company, Moyale Raha, was heading to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi from Moyale, a market town on the Ethiopian border in Mandera county, when it was attacked.

Abass said suspected al-Shabab fighters in full police uniform flagged the bus down, but the conductor and passengers who knew the route said there was no police roadblock in the area, so the driver kept going.

The fighters then fired at the bus, injuring the driver. The front and back tires deflated and the bus lost control and went into a ditch.

