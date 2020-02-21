Somalia: 8 Alshabaab Members, 2 Jubaland Forces Killed in Ambush

Al Shabaab terrorists have attacked a Jubbaland regional state forces convoy that was traveling to Dhobley district. The ambush was orchestrated in the particular al Shabaab mode of attack including a roadside landmine and subsequent gunfire.

The attack occurred on the outskirts of Qooqaani village about 150-km from Kismayo, the headquarter of Lower Juba region.

The gunfight ensued after the convoy hit a roadside landmine serving as a distraction followed by the ambush that killed at least two Jubbaland forces. However, the forces were able to fend off the enemy combatants killing eight of them and injuring two others.

The attacks come as twin attacks were conducted on Somalia National Army (SNA) troops in El-Salini military base near Marka and Qoryooley town where cumulatively at least 20 soldiers were killed and others injured.

In the past several weeks, al Shabaab has appeared to be conducting and claiming attacks on Somalia's security apparatus. While intelligence indicates wrangles within the group it is evident that the militants appear to be running a psyops campaign aimed at refuting the reports and show that the group is strong and capable of wreaking havoc and instilling casualties.