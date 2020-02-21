Zimbabwe: Meikles Supermarkets Feels Pinch From Low Disposable Income

20 February 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Tatira Zwinoira

Meikles Limited's supermarket business saw sales volumes retreat by 28% and 24% for the quarter and nine months ended December 2019, respectively, as disposable incomes continue to decline.

Since reintroduction, the Zimbabwean dollar has continued to devalue as the country lacks adequate foreign currency and market confidence, resulting in wage erosion.

"Sales volumes retreated by 28% and 24% for the quarter and nine months respectively compared to the same period last year. The stores are reasonably stocked despite challenges in supply chain arising from shortages of foreign currency," said Meikles Limited company secretary Thabani Mpofu, in a trading update for the quarter and nine months ended December 2019.

"Trading during the quarter ended December 2019 was impacted by weak domestic demand as high inflation continued to erode disposable incomes. In addition, shortages of foreign currency as well as intermittent supply of both fuel and electricity disrupted production and availability of goods in the economy. Sales volumes across the Group's operations were adversely impacted by the above factors."

Meikles operates its supermarkets through TM Pick n Pay stores, a partnership that the firm has with South African retail giant, Pick n Pay. Meikles supermarket business contributes nearly 95% to the group's total revenue.

When the Zimbabwean dollar was first introduced as the RTGS dollar in February 2019, the exchange rate was pegged at US$1:RTGS$2,50.However, following the local currency being reintroduced as the sole legal tender in June that same year, the foreign currency exchange rate has fallen to the current US$1:ZW$18,20.

On the parallel market, the foreign currency exchange rate stands at US$1:ZW$29.

This has greatly ereded the value of wages and consumer spending.Despite this, Mpofu said in inflation-adjusted terms, revenue from continuing operations increased by 23% and 14% (475% and 335% in historical cost terms) for the quarter and nine months respectively.

"The increase in revenue is ahead of the percentage increase in operating costs for the nine months and as a result, profit growth is above revenue growth," he said.

Under its agricultural business, bulk tea production declined by 20% and 23% for the quarter and nine months respectively due to intermittent electricity supply that reduced both irrigation and factory operating hours.Meikles is working on a solar power plant.

"Bulk tea export sales of 1 514 tonnes for the quarter were 53 tonnes below tonnes sold during the same period last year. For the nine months, bulk tea export sales were 5 183 tonnes compared to 5,206 tonnes in the comparative period of last year," Mpofu said.

Volume of tea and coffee sales to the domestic and regional markets reduced by 21% and 20% for the quarter and nine months, respectively.

From its hospitality segment, Mpofu said room occupancy retreated by 9,32 and 6,18 percentage points for the quarter and nine months respectively, from the 2018 comparative, in Victoria Falls.

In Harare, room occupancy declined by 4,86 and 6,74 percentage points for the quarter and nine months, respectively, compared to 2018.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.