Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Arrested On Fresh Fraud Charge

21 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Harare businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure was yesterday arrested on a fresh tax fraud charge while standing outside the Harare Magistrates' Courts where he had come for routine remand on his first tax fraud charge.

The latest arrest involves allegations of forging documents to import a Rolls Royce and dupe the taxman of US$90 260,10. He is already out on bail on fraud charges for undervaluing a Bentley Continental.

Kadungure was last week granted $10 000 bail by the High Court after a two-week stint in remand prison over the Bentley case and yesterday topped this up with another $5 000 bail on the Rolls Royce charges.

On the fresh charge, Kadungure is accused of forging documents which he used to import a Rolls Royce from South Africa, prejudicing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) of US$90 260,10.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya freed Kadungure on another $5 000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to report to the police twice a month. He was also ordered to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Both car fraud cases were remanded to March 19.

It is the State's case that sometime in October 2017, Kadungure went to Daytona (Pvt) Ltd, Johannesburg, South Africa, and bought a Rolls Royce Ghost vehicle (chassis number SCA66LOHUH23211 and engine number 9022160) from Daytona Motor Group (Pvt) Ltd trading as Rolls Royce Sandton, South Africa, at a total cost of R5 000 000.

The court heard that in a bid to deceive Zimra, Kadungure allegedly made invoice number RR78695 appear as if he had bought the vehicle for R3 000 000 from Daytona (Pvt) Ltd, South Africa.

It is the State's case that during the same period and pursuant to his plan, Kadungure went on to manufacture a fake South African bill of entry (number P58333) to make it appear as if the vehicle had been cleared by the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

The court heard that on July 27, 2018, armed with the fake documents, Kadungure imported the vehicle through Beitbridge Border Post and tendered the said documents to Zimra officials for duty payment.

It is alleged that Zimra acted upon the misrepresentation and charged duty totalling to US$138 170,49 instead of US$228 430,59.

