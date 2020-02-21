Zimbabwe: Chinotimba, Chinese Firm Settle Out of Court

21 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Buhera South legislator Cde Joseph Chinotimba and Chinese-owned firm Sunny Zimbabwe International have settled their dispute over a $65 755 debt out of court, resulting in two pending appeals in the Supreme Court being expunged from the roll.

Cde Chinotimba was being represented by Advocate Slyvester Hashiti, while Mr G. Madzoka was the attorney for Sunny Zimbabwe International.

The dispute arose after Cde Chinotimba entered into an oral agreement with the Chinese firm's directors -- Mai Tao Ming, Luo Su Yuan, Lin Qianlong and Lin Shuen -- for the sale of his macadamia nuts to the company for $220 000 payable the following month.

The firm paid $154 000, leaving a balance of $65 775, which despite demand the firm and its directors had failed to settle.

Last year, Sunny Zimbabwe International petitioned the High Court for an order to stop Cde Chinotimba from auctioning its property, which High Court judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero dismissed saying there was no justification in challenging the move.

The firm subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court in a bid to save its property from going under the hammer.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

