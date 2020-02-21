Zimbabwe: 'Economic Diplomacy Will Create More Jobs'

21 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo said the country will continue with its push towards commercial diplomacy.

He said Zimbabwe is now pursuing commercial diplomacy as it has suffered years of economic stagnation because of illegal Western sanctions which have created a myriad of challenges which require collective action.

In a speech read on his behalf Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou at the end of a four-day Strategic Review Workshop yesterday, Minister Moyo appreciated the engagement that made the workshop a success.

"As you are aware, this gathering began with the commercial diplomacy workshop which was perfectly embedded within the strategic review of the ministry's mandate. You are all aware that the objective of the ministry shifted from political diplomacy to commercial diplomacy where our work should now be measurable and have a tangible contribution to the economic activities of our country.

"Commercial diplomacy is now at the core of our mandate. This commercial diplomacy leads to economic growth, job creation and social inclusion. While the ministry walks through the political and economic diplomacy terrain, the ultimate objective is economic prosperity for the country. Investment, trade and tourism promotion are the key result areas for our diplomacy," he said.

Minister Moyo said while the four days generated a wealth of information and debate, participants also had an opportunity to exchange views on how collectively they could resolve the challenges faced by different directorates in the ministry.

"You also heard the success stories from all the directorates which should inspire you to aim for even better results in future. I would like to applaud the hard work of the workshop facilitators and everyone who contributed to making this workshop a success, including those who worked from behind the scenes," he said.

