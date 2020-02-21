Sudan Marks International Mother Language Day

20 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih has said that recognition and respect of linguistic, cultural and heritage diversity is the most important duty of the transitional government and aims to enhance societal awareness on the importance of respecting multiculturalism and languages as well as consistent with the slogan of justice and equality that the glorious Sudanese revolution raised.

The minister was addressing at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum today celebrations of the International Mother Language Day and the launching of Muntulissi language book organized by the UNESCO Office in Khartoum in cooperation with the National Union of Sudanese Folklore, the National Council for Cultural Heritage and the Council for the Development of National Languages under the patronage of the Transitional Sovereign Council.

He said that the Sudanese heritage and the various languages are a real wealth that must be preserved and find care and attention from the government, pointing out that the launch of the book on the language of Muntulissi, which is one of the Funj languages in the Nuba Mountains is a gesture of societal interest in languages and their preservation, reiterating the government's intention to avail wide space for rights so that all the Sudanese people find their cultures and languages in the Sudanese state and its media.

Faisal praised the efforts of UNESCO and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their support to Sudan's unity programs.

On his part, the Head of the UNESCO Office in Khartoum, Pavel Kroupkine, said that the launch of the book is a good gesture for preserving heritage and Sudanese languages, which exceeds 160 languages, noting that preserving of these languages requires more effort on the part of the ministry of culture to write and preserve them for future generations, stressing their support for the efforts of the government in this regard, appreciating the efforts of the UAE and its support for UNESCO's programs in Sudan.

UAE Ambassador to Khartoum Hamad Al-Junaibi, on his part, affirmed the strong and deep-rooted Sudanese-UAE relations and said that the Sudanese people, with their diversity, culture and languages, are at the forefront, stressing cooperation with organizations working in Sudan, praising UNESCO efforts and its role in supporting the cultural programs.

Representative of the Sudanese Heritage Union Al-Tahir Suliman explained that the launch of Muntulissi language book comes within the framework of the awareness produced by the glorious December Revolution and that spreading Sudanese culture and societal values is a necessity to introduce Sudanese cultures, indicating that such work was not available during the period of the defunct regime.

The head of the Council for the Development of National Languages, Prof. Al-Amin Abu-Manga, stressed the importance of languages and the necessity of preserving them as a social heritage.

He added that "languages are an element of peace and social tolerance."

He pointed out that Muntulissi is the language of one of the Funj tribes in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan State, consisting of 22 letters, 16 fixed and five vowels and subject to general rules, and that the book contains ten chapters.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.