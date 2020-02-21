Sudan: Minister - Education Will Be Free As of Next Year

20 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Fula — Federal Minister of Education Prof. Mohamed Al Amin Al Tom announced that basic education would be free as next year.

The Minister, who was addressing a deliberatory meeting on future of education in West Kordofan State Thursday, said the government should provide requirements of educational process for free and a school seat for any six-year old child.

He said " if the transitional government does not meet this commitment it would be as the former one thus the people will have the right to bring it to accountability".

Wali of West Kordofan State Maj. Gen. Abdalla Mohamed Abdalla, for his part, underlined seriousness of his government to cooperate with the Federal Ministry of Education and dedicate all resources for enhancement of education , referring to apparent poorness of educational environment in the State with teachers working in difficult conditions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.