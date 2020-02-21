Sudan: Minister - Education Will Be Free As of Next Year

Al Fula — Federal Minister of Education Prof. Mohamed Al Amin Al Tom announced that basic education would be free as next year.

The Minister, who was addressing a deliberatory meeting on future of education in West Kordofan State Thursday, said the government should provide requirements of educational process for free and a school seat for any six-year old child.

He said " if the transitional government does not meet this commitment it would be as the former one thus the people will have the right to bring it to accountability".

Wali of West Kordofan State Maj. Gen. Abdalla Mohamed Abdalla, for his part, underlined seriousness of his government to cooperate with the Federal Ministry of Education and dedicate all resources for enhancement of education , referring to apparent poorness of educational environment in the State with teachers working in difficult conditions.