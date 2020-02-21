Sudan: Grants From Japan in Support of Education and Mine Action

20 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Japanese Embassy in Khartoum and Zainab Organization for Women Development signed a funding agreement accordingly Japan donated over 49,000 dollars to the organization to set up 4 classes at boy school of Hebaika Village in Kamlin Locality in Gezira State.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Japanese Charge d'Affaires , Director of Projects at Japanese Embassy and Chairperson of the Zainab Organization Fatima Ahmed as well as a delegation from Hebaika village.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Embassy also supported National Unit for Mine Action and Development (NUMAD) , an organization operating in mine combating, with more than 97 ,000 dollars for purchasing mine combat equipment.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.