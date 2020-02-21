Sudan: Grants From Japan in Support of Education and Mine Action

Khartoum — Japanese Embassy in Khartoum and Zainab Organization for Women Development signed a funding agreement accordingly Japan donated over 49,000 dollars to the organization to set up 4 classes at boy school of Hebaika Village in Kamlin Locality in Gezira State.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Japanese Charge d'Affaires , Director of Projects at Japanese Embassy and Chairperson of the Zainab Organization Fatima Ahmed as well as a delegation from Hebaika village.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Embassy also supported National Unit for Mine Action and Development (NUMAD) , an organization operating in mine combating, with more than 97 ,000 dollars for purchasing mine combat equipment.